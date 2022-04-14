Earth Day is April 22, a day that always inspires local cleanups and inspiring events to help care for Mother Earth. Sara Poirier stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday to chat about the events happening for Aquidneck Island Earth Week. She also shared tips to help care for the planet year-round.
Click here to learn more about Aquidneck Island Earth Week.
