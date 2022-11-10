Rene LaChapelle, the owner of RALCO Electric, joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to discuss full home generators and what to look for when considering all the options – plus various maintenance programs homeowners can select.

On Saturday, November 12, Ralco Electric is holding its annual fall food drive to benefit the Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry. Stop by and bring your non-perishable food or cash donations to 227 State Road in Westport, MA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit ralcoelectric.com.