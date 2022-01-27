How to win tickets to ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ at PPAC

Based on the Oscar-winning film, An Officer and a Gentleman is a timeless love story that features triumph over adversity. The new musical features songs like “Up Where We Belong,” Higher Love,” and “Lost in Your Eyes.” An Officer and a Gentleman at the Providence Performing Arts Center, February 18th-20th!

Celebrate with your Valentine this year and enter for a chance to see An Officer and a Gentleman at the Providence Performing Arts Center and win other great prizes!