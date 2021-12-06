How to spread holiday cheer with ‘Elves for Elders’

Elves for Elders is a non-profit that strives to provide Christmas gifts for senior citizens who live in Rhode Island-based nursing homes and assisted living facilities who otherwise might not have any presents during the holiday season.

The group has trees in various locations with stars that have a senior’s first name and gift request. For example: Mary wants slippers size 8 or John wants a robe size large.

To participate in the program you can visit one of the tree locations and pick a star, buy the gift and return it with a gift bag. You can also send a check made payable to Seniors Rule: c/o Rightat Home, 730 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, 02888.

For more information: Call Maxine Hutchins at 401-286-3821 or email her: Maxine@rahri.com.