How to spread holiday cheer with ‘Elves for Elders’

Elves for Elders is a non-profit that strives to provide Christmas gifts for senior citizens who live in Rhode Island-based nursing homes and assisted living facilities who otherwise might not have any presents during the holiday season.
The group has trees in various locations with stars that have a senior’s first name and gift request. For example: Mary wants slippers size 8 or John wants a robe size large.
To participate in the program you can visit one of the tree locations and pick a star, buy the gift and return it with a gift bag. You can also send a check made payable to Seniors Rule: c/o Rightat Home, 730 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, 02888.
For more information: Call Maxine Hutchins at 401-286-3821 or email her: Maxine@rahri.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.