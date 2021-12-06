How to spread holiday cheer with ‘Elves for Elders’

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Elves for Elders is a non-profit that strives to provide Christmas gifts for senior citizens who live in Rhode Island-based nursing homes and assisted living facilities who otherwise might not have any presents during the holiday season.

The group has trees in various locations with stars that have a senior’s first name and gift request. For example: Mary wants slippers size 8 or John wants a robe size large.

To participate in the program you can visit one of the tree locations and pick a star, buy the gift and return it with a gift bag. You can also send a check made payable to Seniors Rule: c/o Rightat Home, 730 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, 02888.

For more information: Call Maxine Hutchins at 401-286-3821 or email her: Maxine@rahri.com.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com