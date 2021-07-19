How to score free chowder for a year with Blount Fine Foods

On Monday morning, Todd Blount, Blount Fine Foods’ CEO announced on “The Rhode Show” that new hires at their Warren, RI plant will receive free clam cakes and chowder for a year!

“Come help us make our famous chowder! Blount is a special place, and we want to bring new team members into the Blount family with this special gift,” said Todd Blount, Blount Fine Foods’ CEO.

Blount Fine Foods is Hiring

Blount Fine Foods has been expanding its footprint nationwide; and now has expanded its original Warren, RI plant! We have over 30 openings in Warren, RI for all types of positions and shifts. Go to www.blountjobs.com for more details and openings! There are job fairs happening Thursday afternoons at 4pm – 6pm in July on site at 383 Water Street, Warren, RI, as well as future virtual fairs available.

“Come visit us to hear how you can upgrade your career at Blount. Our talent team is ready to help you map your future!” said Giselle Diaz, Sr. Director of Operations HR.