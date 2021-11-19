How to navigate the busiest travel season in years

Meggan Kaiser, Travel Expert & Author of ‘EVERYWHERE FOR NOTHING: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad’, shares unique travel inspiration. Kaiser says that while holidays should be about family, the season can also provide enough time to squeeze in an adventure. Now, just in time for the holidays we have the travel expert who literally wrote the book about free or affordable trips.
