Local Mom Influencer Courtney Caligiuri returned to “The Rhode Show” to share how to make homemade puffy paint at home with your kids.

How To Make Homemade Puffy Paint

Ingredients:

  • White school glue
  • Shaving cream
  • Food coloring

Equipment:

  • Small bowl(s)
  • Stirring stick (like a straw or popsicle stick)
  • Paint brushes

Method:

  • Pour about 1/4 cup of white glue into a small bowl.
  • Add same amount of shaving cream to the bowl.
  • Add about 10 drops of food coloring to the bowl. The paint will get darker as it dries, so keep that in mind when adding drops.
  • Stir all together with the straw or popsicle stick.
  • Repeat this process for as many colors as you’d like.
  • Add a generous amount of paint to your paintbrush and dab on the paper. Be careful not to spread. Just dab.

