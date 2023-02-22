Local Mom Influencer Courtney Caligiuri returned to “The Rhode Show” to share how to make homemade puffy paint at home with your kids.

How To Make Homemade Puffy Paint

Ingredients:

Equipment:

Method:

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.