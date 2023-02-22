Local Mom Influencer Courtney Caligiuri returned to “The Rhode Show” to share how to make homemade puffy paint at home with your kids.
How To Make Homemade Puffy Paint
Ingredients:
- White school glue
- Shaving cream
- Food coloring
Equipment:
- Small bowl(s)
- Stirring stick (like a straw or popsicle stick)
- Paint brushes
Method:
- Pour about 1/4 cup of white glue into a small bowl.
- Add same amount of shaving cream to the bowl.
- Add about 10 drops of food coloring to the bowl. The paint will get darker as it dries, so keep that in mind when adding drops.
- Stir all together with the straw or popsicle stick.
- Repeat this process for as many colors as you’d like.
- Add a generous amount of paint to your paintbrush and dab on the paper. Be careful not to spread. Just dab.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.