Local Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri returned to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, to share this craft for kids of all ages to enjoy:

Mason Jar Winter Lantern

Supplies:

1 mason jar

tissue paper (new or used) cut into small 1-inch squares

decoupage glue such as Mod Podge

sponge brush

construction paper for cutting tiny snowflakes

scissors

battery-operated tea light

Instructions:

1. Using the sponge brush, lightly paint Mod Podge on the outside of jar.

2. Working quickly so as not to let the glue dry, paste tiny tissue paper squares onto the jar.

3. While the squares dry, cut out tiny snowflakes or stars with the construction paper. Cutting out one or three works well for a small jar.

4. Glue on the snowflakes/stars with the sponge brush and Mod Podge.

5. Let the jar dry for a few minutes.

6. The final step is to cover the jar with a thin layer of Mod Podge to seal in the tissue paper and snowflakes/stars.

7. When everything is dry, place the battery-operated tea light in the jar and enjoy!