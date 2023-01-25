With the beginning of each new year many of us making resolutions. A popular resolution for so many is to maintain healthy eating habits, but sometimes it doesn’t always stick and it can be challenging to keep with one’s busy lifestyle. Registered dietician – Bonnie Taub-Dix, award winning author of “Read It, Before You Eat It – Taking You From Label to Table” is here to share plant-based tips to include in a day of eating for a healthier new year.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.