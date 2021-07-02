How to jumpstart your preschooler’s education with the Pre-K Lottery

Pre-kindergarten students listen as their teacher reads a story at Dawes Elementary in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

The Rhode Island Pre-K Lottery online application deadline has been extended, and the Rhode Island Department of Education wants families to apply for this wonderful opportunity.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to discuss the Pre-K Lottery, which will offer free, full school-year, full-day Pre-Kindergarten programs to more than 2,300 students in the 2021-2022 school year.

Families have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 to apply.

“The research is clear that children who attend high-quality pre-kindergarten programs are more likely to succeed in school, graduate high school and attend college,” Infante-Green said.

