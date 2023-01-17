A few years back, the U.S. caught on to a certain philosophy that Scandinavians live by: Hygge. The fascination with “cozy” became highly popular around the world. Those in the Nordic countries have another way of living: Friluftsliv.
Friluftsliv roughly translates to “outdoor life” or “open-air life” in English. This lifestyle is all about spending more time in the great outdoors, year-round, no matter the weather.
Swedish Author Linda Åkeson McGurk, already known for her book “There’s No Such Thing As Bad Weather,” has a newer book available: “The Open-Air Life.”
We caught up with Linda to learn more about friluftsliv and how we can enjoy more fresh air in New England. Click here to purchase her book.
