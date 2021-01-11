How to enjoy – not just survive – this winter

There is a common Scandanavian saying that: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” This mantra inspired the parenting book “There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather“, which shares the importance of getting kids outside and immersed in nature. Swedish-American Author, Linda McGurk, joined us via Zoom to share tips on how we can enjoy – not merely survive – the winter season. Watch the attached video for the conversation, and check out Linda’s blog, RainorShineMamma.com, to get even more helpful tips.
