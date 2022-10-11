The second annual Taste of Thayer is being held on Wednesday, October 12! This event will be a tasty treat for all the foodies in Providence.

Click here for details and ticket info.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.