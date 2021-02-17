How to discover your Dharma

Sahara Rose is a best-selling author, speaker and host of the wildly popular, Highest Self podcast. Sahara is on a mission to remind people of their highest selves so they can share their gifts with the world and raise the vibration of the planet. In her most recent book, Discover Your Dharma: A Vedic Guide to Finding Your Purpose (Chronicle Prism, January 2021), Sahara helps you discover the truth of who you are, what your purpose is, and how to get over the fears and limiting beliefs that block us from fully embodying it. Sahara joins The Rhode Show to talk about the four types of Dharma.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.