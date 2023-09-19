Pink eyeshadow palettes add versatility, whimsy and a touch of floral to your makeup routine with hues that look great on most skin tones.

We’re excited to have renowned style and fashion expert Brittney Levine with us this morning to share timely tips, hot new fashions and products to create a fabulous fall beauty looks for every autumn occasion.

Brittney Levine a Fashion & Lifestyle Expert is a regular on network TV, and also co-hosts the “Be My Neighbor” podcast, a safe space for men and women to embrace their best self.