How to connect virtually through food and technology

It’s no surprise that the kitchen is the heart of the home. And, while this holiday season may look a little different for many, there are still ways to stay connected through food, technology and more. Food and Lifestyle Expert Whitney Bond shares ways to optimize your time in order to connect with loved ones over the holidays in new and creative ways.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.