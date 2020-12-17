How to connect virtually through food and technology

This morning we learned more about a creative adoption initiative that is helping families connect. Joining Brendan Kirby over Zoom to chat about the Extreme Family Finding Program and the innovative partnerships between DCYF & Adoption Rhode Island were Kevin Aucoin, DCYF Director, Darlene Allen of Adoption Rhode Island and Part-Time Private Investigator Louie Stravato.

You can learn more by visiting http://www.dcyf.ri.gov/be-an-anchor/