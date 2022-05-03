ITS TIME TO GET PROACTIVE ABOUT YOUR HEARING
Doctor of Audiology Discusses Why It’s Important to Get Your Hearing Checked Regularly and the Risks Associated with Hearing Loss
*May is Better Hearing and Speech Month*
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.