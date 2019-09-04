How to avoid ‘helicopter parenting’

You always hear the term “helicopter parenting”, but what is it and how can you avoid it? A lot of parents are so overly involved with their child’s life that their child may end up wanting to rebel. Social media influencer, Alexa Curtis, shares her tips for creating healthy communication between parents and kids.

Hear more from Alexa at LifeUnfilteredwithAlexa.com or @Alexa_Curtis

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

