Keeping our veterans well is the goal of our local VA hospital. We find out about changes in programs within the hospital and healthcare system that focus on overall wellness for veterans. Learn about new services and about the VA Providence healthcare system.
Get more information on their website at www.va.gov/providence-health-care/ or just give them a call at (401) 273-7100 and ask for enrollments.
