Breaking News
Shelter-in-place order issued on Block Island
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 A.M. update Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Closings & Delays
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

How The RI Foundation is helping nonprofits

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

During these uncertain times, many Small Businesses are suffering as they are forced to close their doors due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Until they can get back up and running it will take a united effort by all to assist them with this unprecedented challenge.

Joining us over Skype with details on how the RI Foundation is helping and with details on what you can do to be a part of it all was CEO Neil Steinberg.

You can learn more at: https://rifoundation.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com