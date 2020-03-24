How The RI Foundation is helping nonprofits

During these uncertain times, many Small Businesses are suffering as they are forced to close their doors due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Until they can get back up and running it will take a united effort by all to assist them with this unprecedented challenge.

Joining us over Skype with details on how the RI Foundation is helping and with details on what you can do to be a part of it all was CEO Neil Steinberg.

You can learn more at: https://rifoundation.org/

