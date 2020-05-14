How RISLA is helping 2020 grads

Charlie Kelley, Executive Director at RISLA, shares how the College Planning Center is helping 2020 high school graduates. Topics discussed include the FAFSA initiative, the impact of social distancing, and free services they offer.

