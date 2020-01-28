How new technology will help keep fans safe at the big game

When the Super Bowl comes to Miami, more than 65-thousand-fans will be lucky enough to have tickets, but fans will not be the only people in attendance. Local, state, and federal law enforcement and the hundreds of private security officers backing them up, will also be there to help keep people safe. Bill Bratton of Teneo Risk, who is a former Police Commissioner of New York & Boston and former Chief of LAPD, and Verizon’s Maggie Hallbach, who manages a nationwide team responsible to meeting the increasingly complex needs of government, join The Rhode Show to discuss how new technology is playing a crucial role in keeping the stadium and the city safe around the Super Bowl.

For more information visit: www.enterprise.verizon.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

