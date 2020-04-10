How is the Pandemic Affecting Mortgage Rates?

Zachary Levesque, Director/Branch Manager of Northpointe Bank talks about how has the Covid- 19 pandemic affected mortgage rates as well as the process and what the Long- term financial forecast looks like.



