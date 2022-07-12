In the market for a new car? Mark Perryman, Managing Partner / General Manager of Patriot Subaru of North Attleboro joins The Rhode Show with some advice on how to best navigate your search.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.