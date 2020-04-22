How Has the Pandemic Affected Pest Control

This morning on The Rhode Show this pandemic that we are all living through is also affecting pest control.

Tony DeJesus, The V.P. of Big Blue Bug Solutions joined us.

We’ll all be hanging out in our yard maybe a little more this year and mosquitoes and ticks will be around.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

