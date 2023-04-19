Grieco Automotive Group is supporting the YMCA of Greater Providence by donating a Hyundai Kona to raffle off at their Y HEROES fundraiser event at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Thursday June 15th.

Robert Grieco, General Manager of Grieco Honda and Rob McAuliffe, General Manager of Grieco Hyundai share about the event, who will be honored and how you can purchase a raffle ticket.

Head to https://ymcagreaterprovidence.org/ or text YHEROES to 41444 for additional information about the raffle and event.