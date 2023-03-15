Dunkin’ returns to The Rhode Show to tell us what pairs great with their delicious Irish Creme Iced coffee, and we get a chance to chat with Tour De Patrick Founder/Organizer Charles Breagy!

The Tour De Patrick is a series of 5K road races all around the state of Rhode Island. The first one, the Irish 5K was on 3/11 in Pawtucket, then they have St. Pat’s 5K on 3/18 kicking off at the Rhode Island State House, and lastly – the Shamrock Shuffle 5K on 3/26 at the North Kingstown High School.

Head over to TourDePatrick.com to register online – but you can also register that morning, in-person. All three races kick off at 11:00am.

The Dunkin’ team will be sampling their Irish Creme coffee – a crowd favorite – at the races, which is something everyone always looks forward to. This year, the Irish Creme Swirl is an in-app Member Exclusive – so make sure you download the Dunkin’ Rewards app and get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by adding Irish Creme Swirl to any Iced Coffee! Only available until 3/22.

Dunkin’ also brought along their delicious Carrot Cake Muffins, which will be available until 4/26.