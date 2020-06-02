How Designs to Signs is helping the community

Small businesses need assistance now more than ever. This morning we were joined by Adam St. Ours, Owner of Designs To Signs, who shared details regarding how they are doing their part during this time. The “Here for Good” Program sells t-shirts at no cost to small businesses – $10 then gets donated to other small business.

To learn more visit: https://designstosigns.com/

