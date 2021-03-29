How COVID-19 has affected the Down Syndrome Community

The Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island offers parents support, information, and advocate in the service system and in the community. Crystal Greene, DSSRI President joins The Rhode Show to discuss how COVID-19 has effected their community outreach.

