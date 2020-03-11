March’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Always something fun going on over at Twin River Casino Hotel! We chat with Meg McGuinness about the hot happenings.

$25,000 March Mania Blackjack Tournament
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Qualifying Round: 3pm – 7:30pm with registration from 2:45pm – 7:15pm
Semi-Final Round: 8pm with registration to begin around 7:30pm
Final Round: Begins immediately after Semi-Final Round
Registration/Tournament Play Area: Pit 7E
Buy-in/Re-buy: South Cage
On Saturday, March 28, Twin River Casino Hotel will host a Blackjack Tournament where Twin River Rewards Club members may buy-in to the tournament for $100 and can re-buy into the tournament one time for an additional $100 if their original score does not qualify for the Semi-Final Round the first time they bought in. The top 18 scores from the Qualifying Round will advance to the Semi-Final Round.
The Semi-Final Round of play will consist of 1 session on 6 tables with 6 players each (36 total players); and will last for 10 hands, or until all but 1 player is eliminated at each table. One high score from each table will advance to the Final Round.
The Final Round of play will consist of 1 session on 1 table with 6 players; and will last for 11 hands (10 hands plus a final hand featuring a Mystery Bet). The player with the highest overall score at the end of the Final Round will win the grand prize of $25,000 in cash! Players that place 2nd – 6th will be awarded a prize of $500 in Free Bets and $500 in cash. Good Luck!
CES Boxing: Live Championship Boxing
Thursday, March 12, 2020 @ 7:00pm
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Join us for St. Patrick’s Day!
Enjoy Dining Specials at Wicked Good Bar & Grill!
Corned Beef Reuben $11.99 Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Toasted Rye with French Fries & a Pickle Recommended Pairing ~ Newcastle Brown Ale ~ $6.75
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner $17.99 Shaved Cabbage & Boiled Red Bliss Potatoes Recommended Pairing ~ Guinness Stout 16oz ~ $6.75
Brownie Sundae $6.99 Homemade Brown Bread Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce & Whipped Cream Recommended Pairing ~ Young’s Double Chocolate Stout~ $6.75

