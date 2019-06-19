June Hot Happenings at Twin River Casino Hotel

Meg Mcguinness from Twin River Casino Hotel visits The Rhode Show with some Hot Happenings for the summer!

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 8:00pm Lonestar

Sat, Jun 22, 2019 8:00pm Martina McBride

Sinatra Wednesdays feat. Mike Dutra Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse

Michael Dutra is a Rhode Island native, since 2002 he has been performing his tribute to Frank Sinatra all over the United States, from Las Vegas, to Miami to Boston, in supper clubs, dinner theatre’s, performing arts centers and corporate events and private parties. Michael has been hailed as one of the finest interpreters of the Sinatra sound in the world, as said by Boston Globe Columnist Wesley Morris “his sound is velour to Sinatra’s velvet, you really can’t tell the difference”. Michael continues to perform regularly from Maine to Miami approximately 275 nights a year in all types of venues. See him perform all of Frank’s hits inside Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse lounge…including a special Sinatra menu and more!

Motor City Live Thursdays, July 11, July 18, July 25 & August 1 @ 7:00pm

Don’t miss Motor City Live! Thursdays, July 11, July 18, July 25, & August 1 at the Twin River Event Center! Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the Motown sound ascended out of Detroit, combining pop, funk, R&B with fantastic singers and solid songwriting to create the soundtrack for a generation. This summer, visitors will have a chance to see and hear for themselves what made Motown so special as Twin River Casino Hotel presents Motor City Live: A Motown Tribute starting July 11, with performances weekly. The tribute features an accomplished cast of singers, dancers and musicians, eye-catching costumes, and stunning choreography. Featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes, plus many more, Motor City Live will transport those who witnessed it, back to the moment when they first heard these songs on their transistor radios. For others, it will show what all the fuss was about in the first place, as the live performances capture the Motown magic. Doors open at 6pm, show at 7pm All ages welcome.

