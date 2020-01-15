Hot Happenings: Bell Biv DeVoe and giveaways

Twin River Casino Hotel is starting 2020 off with giveaways, music, and more! Meg McGuinness shares details on what’s hot and happening at Twin River.

$100,000 Free Slot Play Sweepstakes – Going on Now!



EARN: Wednesday, January 1 – Saturday, February 15

WIN: Saturdays, January 25 and February 1, 8, 15 from 4pm – 9pm, 10 winners every hour & 2 winners at 10pm!

Starting Wednesday, January 1, 2020, all Twin River Rewards Club members will be eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by simply inserting their Rewards Card into any one of our Promotion Kiosks or by actively using their Rewards Card at any eligible slot machine. As an added bonus, all guests qualify for accelerated entry earnings where for every 100 points earned on the slots during the earning period, guests will receive one additional entry. On each drawing day, 10 winners will be selected every hour from 4pm – 9pm for a chance to win $250 in Free Slot Play and at 10pm, 2 winners will be selected for a chance to win $5,000 in Free Slot Play! For complete Rules and Regulations, please visit any Players Club Booth. Good Luck!

The Event Center is HOT this January!



Fri, Jan 17 @ 8:00pm

Bell Biv DeVoe



Fri, Jan 24 @ 6:45pm

CES MMA 60



Fri, Jan 31 @ 8:00pm

Air Supply

Winter Dining Specials

Wicked Good

FIRECRACKER CAULIFLOWER $6.99

FALAFEL SALAD $9.99

PORK BELLY TACOS $14.99

OPEN FACE TURKEY SANDWICH $15.99

BOURBON BBQ GLAZED MEATLOAF $17.99



Shipyard Pub

Chicken Teriyaki Pot Stickers $11

Shipyard Meatball Parmesan Sliders $13

Grilled Buffalo Cauliflower Steak $9

Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread $12