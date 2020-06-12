Biking for Bars 20-mile charity ride

The last two years USBG Rhode Island has teamed up with Campari USA to hold the largest attended industry charity bike rides, raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Helen David Relief Fund. This year both USBG RI & Campari are proud to announce BIKING FOR BARS a 20-mile charity bike ride benefiting bartenders, bars/restaurants & hospitality non-profit organizations. Frank Martucci, National President of the USBG National Charity Foundation provides details on the event.

Since 2012 the USBG RI chapter has supported USBG National Charity Foundation a national non-profit dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry through Health & Wellness, Community Service & Philanthropy programming



This year’s ride will be held on Monday June 15th with three selected starting locations (Bristol, Providence & Newport). Due to Rhode Island COVID restrictions this year, the ride will have up to 5 bikers per group riding the course with multiple start times between 10am & 10:30am at all locations. Campari & USBGRI will be sponsoring a lunch for all those who participate in the ride.

