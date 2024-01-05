Open your closet right now and look to see how many mugs you have.
The Hot Club in Providence along with Soiree Salon in Riverside is collecting mugs.
All of them go to a great cause.
Every Sunday morning a couple of members of the Hot Club family help serve at the Mathewson Street Friendship Breakfast in Providence.
They serve anywhere between 300-400 cups of coffee.
You can drop off mugs at The Hot Club or Soiree Salon in Riverside today or tomorrow.
