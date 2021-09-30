Hope & Main want to help “Nourish Our Neighbors”

Hope and Main know it takes more than just a few to help the community in a time of need.
That is why they launched the Nourish Our Neighbors program in response to the food access crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.