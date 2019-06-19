Hope for New England cancer patients

East Commerce Solutions, Inc. teamed up with the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which is committed to providing help, hope, and a reason to smile, for New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support when it is needed most.

Because patients and families must often devote all of their energy and resources towards battling the disease, the Foundation helps alleviate financial and emotional stress by providing grants to assist with rent/mortgage payments, utilities, and other household expenses. This relief allows the Foundation’s grant recipients to focus on their fight against cancer and not on the financial distress that comes with it.

Founded by former New England Patriots three-time Super Bowl-winning offensive guard Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen in 2008, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation grew out of Joe’s own successful battle with cancer and the couple’s ongoing work with young cancer patients.

In 2007, Joe was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt’s lymphoma, ending his football career. Joe remains cancer free today, but a new passion grew from his own cancer experience: helping other patients and their families. After witnessing first-hand, the stress cancer can cause, Joe and Jen created a foundation to help cancer patients and their families meet life’s day-to-day challenges.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

