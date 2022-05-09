During National Nurses Week there will be many events to honor the contributions of all nurses during these challenging times. But it’s also important to recognize that Black nurses are more likely than their white counterparts to be on the frontlines of the pandemic, leaving them physically, mentally and emotionally drained after each shift. That’s why a special campaign has been created to recognize the stressors Black nurses are facing and that is committed to helping relieve those stressors.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.