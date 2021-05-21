Tips from an expert for home buyers and sellers

Last year, home sales reached their highest point in 14 years and that trend has continued into 2021. In the process, the number of consumers who did internet research about a home purchase reached an all-¬time high of 97%. Yet, even with internet searches and new technology that provides 3-D tours and pictures, 9 in 10 people still choose to work with a real estate agent to buy a home. That’s because buying a house is the largest and most important financial decision most people will make a lifetime. Charlie Oppler, president of the National Association of Realtors®, shares timely tips to help buyers find their dream homes and sellers get a fair market value in this special public service interview with the goal of helping your audience.

For More Information, Visit: homeownershipmatters.realtor and www.realtor.com/realestateagents

