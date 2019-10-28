Target 12 on WPRI.com

The importance of connections and networks for students

Posted:
Human connection brings complex values into our lives, and building relationships gives us a sense of belonging in the group.

We spoke with Kelly Hutchinson – Director of Upper School Student Life and Antonio Da Veiga Rocha-Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Providence Country Day School to learn more about this at their upcoming open house on Saturday, November 2, 10am – 12pm. Find out more at http://www.providencecountryday.org

