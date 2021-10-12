Raising resilient children

Michaela spoke to Child Advocate Florance Ann Romano about ways to help your child be resilient. She shared some great tips. The first is to be a good role model because your kids are watching you and picking up on how you handle stressful situations and life events. Second, let your kids struggle. Don’t always give them the answers and let them learn problem solving skills. Third is to teach them how to handle their emotions and ask for help. They need to know that someone is there for them to talk to and ask for help, no matter what age they are. Lastly, give them some freedom; freedom to be creative and make mistakes.

For more info, check out the whole interview linked above.