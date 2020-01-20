Preparing Your Child for Kindergarten



Kindergarten can be a scary and abstract thought for young children. Cadence Academy Preschool‘s Kindergarten club program focuses on preparing children and parents for the unknown in the next step of their learning adventure while having fun and creating a positive attitude toward kindergarten. This program is part of the Ascend Curriculum for all of their Pre-K students that helps prepare them socially, emotionally, and academically for Kindergarten!

At each school, there is one designated day of the week from January through June that will be Kindergarten Club Day. Children will get to wear a special “kindergarten club” t shirt, have a special folder, and special nametag to help them become excited about going to kindergarten next year! Daily activities will include talking about kindergarten – what is it? Where is it? What will it be like, etc, focusing on Kindergarten readiness skills, as well as involving parents in weekly homework challenges.

Kindergarten club begins at the end of January for all of our schools during the week of January 27th.

