Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Preparing for back to school

Modern Parent
Posted: / Updated:
Modern Parent Cadence Brent 2019 770x433

The start of school is quickly approaching and Brent from Cadence Academy Preschool has some helpful advice to be sure your family is ready.

Visit a Cadence Academy Preschool location near you. https://www.cadence-education.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams