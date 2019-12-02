Modern Parent: Staying Healthy during flu season

Brent from Cadence Academy Preschool has some advise to keep the family healthy this cold and flu season.

1) Hand washing, really push the importance of hand washing, teach your kids the right steps and length of time to wash



2) Avoid sharing objects, send a few more school supplies to school with your kids ( pencils, crayons)



3) Get enough sleep. Helps keep you and the immune system strong



4) If you are sick, stay home. Everyone gets sick its okay, just like smoky the bear used to say only you can prevent forest fires, only you can prevent spreading your germs



5) Flu Shot, invest in sanitizer!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

