Keeping up with your studies in the Summertime

No matter the age, students love getting a break from the books in the summer. However, it is still crucial to keep up in some capacity during vacation months.

Joining us this morning with creative (and fun!) ways we can make sure the youngsters keep Math and Reading as part of their routines was Heather Grocott from Cadence Education.

Learn more about Cadence Education here: https://www.cadence-education.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

