Keeping the kids busy during holiday preparations

Parents are so busy all the time, but when the holidays are thrown into the mix it can become even busier .

Tracy from Cadence Academy Preschool joined the Rhode Show with some new Thanksgiving holiday traditions for your family and tips and tricks to help you navigate through the thanksgiving season.

Find a Cadence Academy Preschool near you https://www.cadence-education.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

