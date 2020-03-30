How to de-stress with the kids at home

From Social Distancing to Distance Learning, we are all adapting to the newness of the ramifications surrounding COVID-19. This is especially true if we have young ones at home, so how do we keep the stress levels down as we navigate it all? This morning, over Skype, we chatted with Heather Grocott from Cadence Education who shared tips and valuable advice for maintaining a routine and dealing with this uncharted territory with the youngsters.

Learn more about Cadence Academy here: https://www.cadence-academy.com/

