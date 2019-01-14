Tracy from The Children’s Workshop shared the following advice for getting your family’s health on track in the new year.

Take control of what you eat : There are many diets out there that may help in the interim or may not work and you end up getting discouraged. If you start with realistic goals, such as eating more vegetables and more fruits, it will help. You do not have to sacrifice what you eat, you just need to eat in portions. Instead of having 5 pieces of pizza, have two small pieces and a salad on the side or a piece of fruit. One way to accomplish this is to make sure your plate has more vegetables and fruit than it does of anything else.

Be active: If you have been away from this for a while, that it slowly at first. At lunchtime go for a 10 min walk even if it is cold out. Increase that every few days, get up during commercials and do some simple exercises. If you have time to go back to a gym or take a class,do this also. If you are very athletic and can jump right back into a routine, that is great. If you are not used to this, take steps and jot down what you did for exercise. It may seem like nothing is working but you will start to feel better and notice a difference slowly. Being active for a small amount of time is better than not doing it at all.

Child time: Take time to be active with your children, go for a walk, ride a bike, walk a track or do some exercise in the house with your kids. This will be quality time spent with your child whether you have an infant or a four-year-old. Getting up and moving will benefit both you and your child.

When your foot is in the right direction you will start to feel better, have more energy, eat better, move and do more things. Remember to be positive, plan and schedule what you want to eat, and what types of workouts you may want to do.