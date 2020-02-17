February is Dental Health Month

It’s always a good idea for us to practice good dental hygiene at any age. Joining us this morning was Tracy Martin-Turgeon from Cadence Academy Pre-School with helpful tips and advice to get the little ones into a routine that will help them be on the right track.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cadence-academy.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

