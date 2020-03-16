Eating Healthy During Nutrition Month

March is Nutrition Month and Cadence Academy Preschool is encouraging families to eat healthy. Tracy Martin-Turgeon shares tips and a recipe.

When trying to give your child healthy food, sometimes may come with some resistance. As parents, we want to give our children good choices but fast food, junk food, and just on the go sometimes prevents us from giving our little one’s better choices. Every child has different eating habits and trying to get that picky eater to make better food choices and eat better can be tough.

Make family-style meals, add a little bit of what everyone likes, and let your children serve themselves. Let your child be part of the process. Half the battle is letting your child help cook meals or prepare them. When they help pick out the foods, help make them, and set the table they feel part of the process and are more apt to eat dinner, rather than giving you a hard time.

Allow snack and treats. Don’t have a lot of junk food but a healthy mixture. Let your child pick some treats up at the market. For every sweet, they want they will need to pick two healthy snacks. This way you are not taking away all the foods they like but introducing healthier foods slowly. You will be surprised at how much they end up like fruits and raw vegetables more so than the potato chips.

Parents also need to model healthy eating habits. If you do not eat fruits and vegetables how do you expect your child too? Children learn habits from what they see. If you eat vegetables or have them on your plate, your child will want to try them as well. You don’t always have to steam or cook them. Try fresh with some dip on the side for something different.



Getting your child to eat healthily does not have to be a daunting task. If you introduce foods slowly, let them be part of the process you are going to help your child to learn habits that will stay with them a lifetime. Thinking outside the box does not have to be that difficult. Reach outside your comfort zone and see what the possibilities are. You never know you might just try eating something you didn’t like as a child.

Let your child try the foods at school. Chances are if their friends are eating it they will most likely try it. You will be surprised how much they will eat that you did not think they would

Avocado Fudge Cookies

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 12 minutes

Resting Time 5 minutes

Total Time 17 minutes

Servings 9 cookies

Calories 60 kcal

Ingredients:

100 grams of ripe avocado

1 large egg

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup erythritol

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/8 tsp liquid stevia

1/4 tsp pink salt



Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Dice the avocado in the peel and add to a large mixing bowl. Mash using a fork as much as possible.

3. Add the egg, erythritol, stevia, and salt and combine using a hand mixer until uniform in consistency.

4. Add the cocoa, coconut flakes, and baking powder and combine once more.

5. Using a cookie scooper, scoop out 9 cookies onto the baking sheet. Using a spoon or your finger, spread the

cookies out to your desired size preference.

6. Optionally, top with lilys chocolate chips or shaved bakers chocolate. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until firm.

7. Allow cooling for five minutes prior to handling.

8. Best stored in a zip-top bag in the fridge up to one week. Enjoy!

