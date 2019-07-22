Does your employer have childcare benefits?

Today’s cost of childcare can be very expensive to families even if they are working.

By adding childcare benefits to your employee package, this helps your company retain employee’s and will save you money searching for new employee’s , payroll dollars, hiring and rehiring for jobs.

This helps with some of the cost and burden on families with children.

It will give your staff the piece of mind to come to work, as well as your company staying staffed. It is a win-win across the board.

Cadence Education has over 200 schools across the United States participating in this program.

The program is developed to prepare all children for the next steps in their lives.

Sending a message of how you value your employee’s and the childcare benefit can help your company attract and retain staff.



Cadence provides parents with a peace of mind by giving an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home.

Business looking to add this program and benefit to their company can reach out to Meghan.Mcnally@cadence-education.com or visit us @www.cadence-educaion.com